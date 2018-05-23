Ready to exhibit Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams jewellery if ‘Agama’ advisors permit: TTD EO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal maintained that all the jewellery of Lord Venkateswara as mentioned in Tiruvabharanam Register of 1952 were ‘safe and sound’.He also reiterated that the temple management was ready to keeping all the jewellery for public display if the ‘Agama’ advisors allowed such a move.

Interacting with media persons after meeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, the TTD executive officer said that there should not be any doubt about the safety of the temple jewellery.

Singhal, who showed the records, and reports of Justice Wadhwa and Justice Jagannatha Rao committees to the Chief Minister, reiterated that there never existed any pink diamond as was claimed by now sacked chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu. “It was a ruby that was broken during Garuda Seva. The fact was even mentioned by former TTD executive officer IYR Krishna Rao himself in his report,” he explained. TTD Board of Trustees Chairman P Sudhakar Yadav said, “The temple records do not speak of the existence of any pink diamond. If there is such a thing as pink diamond then Ramana Deekshithulu himself should tell us where it is.”

With regard to allegations of digging in Srivari Potu (kitchen in Tirumala temple), the TTD EO maintained that no such activity was carried out. “Small repairs are taken up from time to time, on the advice of ‘Agama’ advisors,” he said.