YSRC MLA skips ACB questioning in Vijayawada 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy failed to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday in a case related to alleged disproportionate assets of Guntur DSP Durga Prasad.On May 16, ACB officials had sent notices to the MLA to appear for questioning, under CrPC Section 160, regarding the case filed against the Guntur DSP.

Instead of Ramakrishna Reddy, his lawyers Ponnavalu Sudhakar Reddy and Ch Sai Ram met ACB Director General RP Thakur and gave a letter requesting two weeks’ time for the MLA to appear before the investigating team. “Ramakrishna Reddy is undergoing glaucoma treatment. He will appear before the investigation team in two weeks. Ruling party leaders are trying to book Ramakrishna Reddy intentionally,” lawyer Sudhakar Reddy said.

During the raids carried out at DSP Durga Prasad’s house a few months ago, ACB officials noticed some property documents were in the name of the YSRC MLA’s wife. They further checked his property details on the election affidavit with the returning officer and demanded the MLA’s explanation as he had not mentioned those assets in the affidavit. The ACB rejected the plea and asked the MLA to appear for questioning on May 29.