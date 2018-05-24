Sudden change in weather brings short relief to Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A sudden change in weather in many parts of the State on Wednesday afternoon has given denizens much-needed relief. Krishna, Kurnool and Kadapa districts were among the regions that witnessed lightning strikes, followed by rain.

Mercury levels started decreasing after 2 pm and, by late afternoon, weather conditions in coastal areas and Rayalseema were pleasant. However, there was no drop in maximum temperatures in the Rayalseema districts as mercury at Kurnool and Nandyal touched 42 degree Celsius even on Wednesday. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, day temperatures saw a significant drop of 1-2 degree Celsius.Lightning strikes in Krishna district took place in Vijayawada rural, Gannavaram and Nandigama.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Rayalseema region would witness thunderstorms, along with gusty winds, in the coming two-three days due to change in climatic conditions that takes place before the onset of monsoon.

Speaking about weather trends in the state, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD-Hyderabad, K Nagarathna, said: “There will be thunderstorms for the next one or two days. After the convergent activity, heatwaves may occur. The monsoon is expected to arrive in the first week of June. Pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms are very common during this time of the year. Even as the day temperatures rise in summer, the mercury levels may drop by one-two degrees more than usual as there is possibility of light showers and thunderstorms.”

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts are likely to experience thunderstorms in the coming days. However, the temperature in these districts would be higher than normal.