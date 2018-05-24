Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: CRDA’s bonds likely to get AA- rating

The agency, which has been engaged for credit rating of proposed bonds to be issued by the AP Capital Region Development Authority(CRDA), is expected to affirm AA- rating.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The agency, which has been engaged for credit rating of proposed bonds to be issued by the AP Capital Region Development Authority(CRDA), is expected to affirm AA- rating.Even though an official announcement is yet to be made, TNIE has learnt that the credit rating agency would most likely affirm AA- rating with a stable outlook, meaning the bonds are a safe investment option with low credit risk.

The same would be informed to the prospective investors, for whom a meeting is scheduled to be convened on Thursday in Mumbai. It maybe recalled that the CRDA has hired an agency seeking credit rating to issue bonds up to Rs 2,000 crore. The issuance of bonds is a means to raise quick money for construction of capital Amaravati. Sources further added that the CRDA is in the process of seeking credit rating from multiple agencies.

“The affirmation of credit rating from multiple agencies for the bonds will add credibility to our case. So, we are getting ratings from different agencies,” a source explained. For the record, the CRDA is expecting to tap funds from issuance of bonds before the end of May.  After examining the response for these bonds, the CRDA, as directed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, would also explore the possibility of issuing special bonds for Telugu NRIs. These special bonds would be called ‘Amaravati Bonds’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AP Capital Region Development Authority CRDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day