Vijayawada Municipal Corporation: Expedite Mahanadu Road works, Nivas tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has expressed dissatisfaction for delay in completion of the Mahanadu Road widening works. On Wednesday, he instructed the officials concerned to speed up the works and make the road accessible for commuters at the earliest.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC circle-III executive engineer I Prabhakar said the civic body had taken up Mahanadu Road works in September 2017 and diverted heavy vehicles to Auto Nagar in order to ease traffic congestion on the city roads.

Works for the 1,350-metre long road were estimated at `six crore, he said.The official added the VMC has completed works for 1,000 metre so far and stretched the road to 80-feet by spending `four crore. Several locals with establishments adjacent to the road had opposed the works and approached court, causing inordinate delay in completion of the project, Prabhakar said, adding the remaining work would be finished after court-related issues were cleared.

Later, Nivas inspected renovation works at Pantakaluva Road and directed officials to continue it without causing any damage to sewage channels. VMC assistant director (horticulture) Pradeep Kumar also accompanied the municipal commissioner. Following directions from Nivas, town planning department officials conducted a demolition drive and razed an unauthorised building at Bharath Matha Road. “Any unauthorised construction will not be spared. The VMC will demolish such construction and take stern action against its owners,’’ a VMC official said.