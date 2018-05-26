Dr NTR University of Health Sciences: Tamper-proof certificates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to avoid certificate tampering, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences is bringing advanced certificates for the students who are going to pass out from 2018.

The certificates will have 11 security features with hologram and barcodes and with a simple scan all the details like marks, candidate profile and other details can be accessed.

Addressing a press conference at the University, Dr CV Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTRUHS, said the university is bringing the new certificates with 11 security features in order to avoid certificate tampering.

“After meeting with all the stakeholders like students and faculty over various issues, we brought a few reforms which are accepted by academic senate and endorsed by the executive council,” he added.