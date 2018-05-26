Home Cities Vijayawada

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences: Tamper-proof certificates

The certificates will have 11 security features with hologram and barcodes and with a simple scan all the details like marks, candidate profile and other details can be accessed.

Published: 26th May 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to avoid certificate tampering, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences is bringing advanced certificates for the students who are going to pass out from 2018.

The certificates will have 11 security features with hologram and barcodes and with a simple scan all the details like marks, candidate profile and other details can be accessed.

Addressing a press conference at the University, Dr CV Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTRUHS, said the university is bringing the new certificates with 11 security features in order to avoid certificate tampering.   
“After meeting with all the stakeholders like students and faculty over various issues, we brought a few reforms which are accepted by academic senate and endorsed by the executive council,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch