L&T to get letter of award for 163 Anna canteens in Vijayawada

The Anna Canteens, which will have a carpet area of 750 sq ft each, will be built in 14 municipal corporations and 24 municipalities, the GO read.

Published: 26th May 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA and UD) department has given permission to the Public Health and Municipal Engineering (PH and ME) department to issue the
letter of award (LoA) to Larsen and Toubro Ltd for construction of 163 Anna Canteens across the State.

According to the government order (MS 170) issued on Friday, principal secretary (MA and UD) R Karikal Valaven directed the engineer-in-chief of the PH and ME department to take necessary steps for the issuance of LoA to the said firm.  The Anna Canteens, which will have a carpet area of 750 sq ft each, will be built in 14 municipal corporations and 24 municipalities, the GO read.

