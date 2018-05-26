Six held for playing ghost in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police arrested a group of six youngsters on Thursday night for creating panic by dressing like ghosts and shooting a short film. Passers-by who noticed the youths frightening people with their loud screams and weird attire, informed a night patrolling police party. The police party quickly moved in, rounded up the youths hanging around at Eluru road and shifted them to the police station.

In order to prevent any untoward incident and before people attacked the youngsters, police took them into custody. According to Machavaram inspector Saherunissa, the arrested youths were minors and completed their Intermediate recently. Of the six, two boys wore wigs and white dress to complete the appearance of ghosts. When they were asked by police what made them to dress up like ghosts, the youngsters said, “we are trying to shoot a prank video to surprise one of our friends celebrating birthday on Friday and hoped that it would go viral.”

“The group planned to make a prank video and post it on social media as a birthday gift for their friend. When our patrolling team found them on the road at midnight, two of them were wearing wigs and giving poses to pictures and screaming. We have detained them just to prevent misunderstanding since the people are attacking suspicious-looking persons in the wake of fake posts that are being circulated in social media,” she said.