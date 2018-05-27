Dr NTR University of Health Sciences officials urged to fill vacant seats 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) on Saturday as candidates of NEET-PG 2018 demanded the varsity officials to fill vacant seats for PG courses on reservation basis during the third counselling phase. However, the officials have refused to do so saying the seats would be filled under open category as per GO 68.

With counselling for NEET PG courses in the state starting in the last week of April, first and second phases of the process has been completed. Candidates’ demand is to fill 200 vacant seats during the final phase of counselling, which kicked off on Saturday. According to the schedule, counselling for competent authority quota (convener quota) seats was to be done on Saturday and for management quota seats on Sunday.

The candidates alleged that university authorities converted the ‘not reported’ seats to general seats. During the Saturday’s stir, Dr S Sundar, a candidate, said, “It is quite sad that NTR University officials have lifted reservation seats for mop-up counselling session. Seats of candidates, selected for previous phases, who did not report for admission should be filled under reservation quota.”

Speaking to Express, Dr S Appala Naidu, Registrar of Dr NTRUHS, said “The counselling phases are going on smoothly and we are conducting it as per the guidelines. According to GO 68, unfilled reservation seats will be converted to general seats. As this is the mop-up counselling session, all the seats will be allotted under general category.”