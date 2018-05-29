Resolution seeks Bharat Ratna for NTR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The TDP in its Mahanadu passed a resolution demanding party founder NT Rama Rao be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country.On the second day of Mahanadu, which happened to be the 94th birth anniversary of NTR, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said TDP was founded to protect the self-respect of the Telugu people.

The TDP chief said State government would set up an NTR Memorial and a 75-feet giant statue of the late leader, for which tenders will be called for in June. He stressed the need for introducing Life of NTR as a lesson in the school curriculum. He hailed the decision of his brother-in-law and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna to produce the biopic of NTR and wanted it to be released by Sankranti next year. Balakrishna said he feels proud to produce and act in the biopic of his father.

PM-CM friendship

Freedom fighter Pavuluri Venkata Krishnaiah, addressing the TDP Mahanadu, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give up enmity with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and bridge the gap by keeping Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu as mediator.

Your time is up

With mic system crew cutting the sound when the leaders taking more than allotted time, many leaders felt it inconvenient. Though, CM repeatedly asked leaders to stick to their time, majority of the leaders ended their speech only after the crew disconnected the mic.

Narsi Reddy steals show

TTDP secretary N Narsi Reddy stole the Mahanadu show with his satirical remarks against Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy. All the participants, including CM Naidu were seen bursting into laughter with Reddy criticising Jagan.