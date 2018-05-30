AP Land Amendment Bill gets President’s nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finally, the State government got a breather with the President giving his assent to the Amended Bill of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.Officials told The New Indian Express that they had got information from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday about the bill getting the assent of the President. A gazette notification to this effect is expected soon.

Though, the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 was brought by the Congress-led UPA government to put a break to forcible land acquisition and ensure transparency in the process, the State government found it difficult to fulfil all the conditions mentioned in the Act

The State after bifurcation embarked on several projects including capital city, Polavaram, infrastructure and industries and was in urgent need of land but 2013 Act posed a major hurdle and threatened to stall them. Keeping this in view, the government felt the need to make amendments to the Act to realise its goals. Thus, it made the necessary amendments in March, 2017 and sent the bill to the Centre. However, the bill was rejected by the Centre stating that some amendments needed changes.

Accordingly, the State government made the changes to the amendment bill in last November and got the favourable decision.Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Manmohan Singh said they got a letter from the Centre regarding the approval of the bill. He was of the view that henceforth the process of land acquisition would be smooth for important projects.

Features of the new land acquisition Bill

Exempts certain projects vital to national security, defence, irrigation and other projects from the requirement of Chapter - II of Act 30 of 2013.

Enables Collectors to pass an award for acquiring land after taking consent of the interested person without making an enquiry

Excludes the period during which land acquisition proceedings were held up on account of any proceedings of the court from computing the period specified in Section 24 ©.

Enables the government to acquire land for any public purpose by entering into an agreement

Enables the State to acquire land specified for projects by paying lump sum amount lieu of rehabilitation and resettlement