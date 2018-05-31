Home Cities Vijayawada

Teenager critical after selfie bid atop train

Published: 31st May 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A teenager suffered 90 per cent burns while trying to take a selfie atop a goods train at Jaggayyapeta Railway Station on Wednesday. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to Jaggayapet sub-inspector Sri Hari, Pagadala Ramsai (15) completed Class X and was to join Intermediate in two weeks.

“Around 1 pm, he reportedly went to a nearby railway station to click photos and post them on WhatsApp and Facebook,” the SI said. “Ramsai tried to take a selfie atop a goods train. While trying to take photos from his mobile, he came in contact with a live electric wire and erupted into a ball of fire when an electrical field surrounding the overhead cables sent 27,000 volts through his body,” the SI said.

Noticing the incident, the railway staff reached the spot and rushed him to a government hospital. He was later referred to Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada, where doctors said that Ramsai received more than 90 per cent burns and had poor chance of survival.

