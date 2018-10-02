Mahatma Gandhi temple in Vijayawada to be inaugurated today by Andhra CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The temple of Mahatma Gandhi, which was constructed on the premises of Syed Appalaswamy College opposite milk factory in the city, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

The temple for which the chairman of the college, Rampilla Jayaprakash, donated land, will be inaugurated on the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Grandsons of freedom fighters Rampilla Syed Appalaswamy and Golla Narayana Rao constructed the temple to spread the values Mahatma Gandhi stood for. The temple is like any other temple, with an idol of Gandhi.

A prayer session will be held in the college everyday and teachings of Gandhi will be imparted to students through ‘slokas’.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J Nivas inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit at the venue.