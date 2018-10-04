Monsoon dull, high temperature to continue for next seven days: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The high temperature which is being recorded across the State is going to continue for a week more, weathermen from Indian Meteorological Department said. Strong winds from north resulted in increased temperatures.

As the South West monsoon has become weak over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions, the State will experience dry weather conditions for the next 4-5 days.

On Wednesday, the day temperature shot up to more than 35 degrees Celsius across the State, reminding people of summer. Apart from the rise temperature, the coastal region also experienced high levels of humidity. According to IMD officials, thunderstorm and high humidity levels will be prevailing across the State in the coming week, as the hot winds from the north are reaching the State.

Also dry weather conditions will be taking place as the south-west monsoon is weak and there is no circulation of winds in the Bay of Bengal region. In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tirupati, Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore, Jangamaheswarapuram, Kavali and Ongole. The coastal districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and West Godavari are experiencing increasing temperatures and humid conditions.

As far as the rainfall is considered, in the last 24 hours, Vallur of Kadapa district received 4 cm, racherla of Praksam district received 2 cm and Manteru of West Godavari district received 1 cm of rainfall.

Speaking to TNIE, K Naga Ratna, Weather Forecasting official at IMD said, “Monsoon is dull across the State, and due to this there won’t be rains for the next seven days. In case there is low pressure in Bay of Bengal, we can expect some rains. Until then, it will feel like summer with the day temperature and humidity levels rising.”