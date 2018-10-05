Andhra Pradesh unlikely to cut fuel prices now

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is unlikely to slash petrol and diesel prices even as the Centre, which slashed 2.50 (including `1 by oil companies) per litre on petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, appealed to the States to follow suit for providing relief to the common man. The State government argued it had already slashed `2 on fuel prices and termed the Centre’s action a delayed one. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the State government, despite facing revenue deficit, had slashed `2 per litre on petrol and diesel prices last month.

It would have been better if the Centre reduced duties on fuel in the initial stages of the price hike. “Of course, there might have been some revenue loss, but it would have given some relief to the customers. But, after allowing the fuel prices to reach an all-time high, the Centre now came up with a marginal reduction,’’ he said and demanded that the Centre reduce more duties on fuel prices.