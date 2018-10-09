It will cost you a bomb to travel by APSRTC buses this Dasara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commuters planning to avail themselves of the special bus services for travelling to their native places during Dasara need to shell out more as the APSRTC has hiked the fares by around 50 per cent on 1,225 special services it introduced to meet passenger rush.

These buses will charge more from October 10 to October 18. For instance, AC bus fare from Vijayawada-Hyderabad will be Rs 1,100 as against usual Rs 544. The fare for Bangalore-Vijayawada route for Amaravati A/C service is going to be Rs1,800 during the festive season.

Taking advantage of the situation, private travel agencies have also increased the fare. Passengers are appealing to the government to initiate action against these agencies. “It’s high time government regulated the private bus operators,” said Ch Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, a regular commuter.

"I planned to celebrate Dasara at my hometown, which is near Vijayawada, but the RTC hiked the fare. The transport department often punishes private operators for charging more from people during festivals. If the department is concerned about people, they should fix fares for stage carriers by Sankranti,” he said.

“Since many people are complaining about the fare hike by private bus operators, the transport department is planning to conduct surprise checks,” a senior RTA official said, adding that the department’s recommendation to fix fares was pending due to the resistance from private bus operators.

Meanwhile, private operators claim that they are facing severe losses because of the steep rise in diesel prices, toll charges, prices of spare parts, insurance premium and motor vehicle tax. “Festive seasons are ideal for recovering some losses because there is a passenger rush. But most buses run empty in the return direction,” said a bus owner. In spite of the fare hike, the corporation will incur a loss of Rs1.75 crore per day.

To avoid last minute rush, passengers can book tickets from authorised agents and the fare can be paid through POS machines available with them. Tickets can also be booked online at the website www.apsrtconline.in.

SCR to run special trains to clear Dasara rush

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate two one way special trains from Secunderabad to Narsapur and Kakinada Town to Secunderabad to clear extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival season. Train number 07256 Secunderabad - Narsapur special train will depart from Secunderabad at 19.20 hours on October 17 (Wednesday) and arrive at Narsapur at 06.00 hours on the next day. Train number 07002 Kakinada Town - Secunderabad special train will depart from Kakinada Town at 05.00 hours on October 17 and arrive at Secunderabad at 18.00 hours