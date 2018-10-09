Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to hire 1,000 sanitation staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the indefinite strike of municipal employees entering the fourth day on Sunday, the Public Health Department of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to deploy around 1,000 private sanitation workers at Indrakeeladri in the city to ensure cleanliness during the nine-day Devi Navaratri festival, beginning October 10.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC Chief Medical Officer of Health K Arjuna Rao said that the corporation would deploy sanitation workers at the bathing ghats, prasadam counters, Kanaka Durga Nagar and on Durga temple premises during the festival.

Workers are being deployed through e-procurement to ensure transparency, he said, adding that as per the decision taken by the VMC Standing Committee, `366 will be paid to them per day.