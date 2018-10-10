9-day Dasara festivities begin at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been completed to celebrate the nine-day Dasara festival from Wednesday at Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri. On the first day, the deity will be adorned as ‘Sri Swarna Kavachalakruta Durga Devi’.

This year, an estimated Rs 8.5 crore has been earmarked for Dasara, which is celebrated as a ‘State festival’ since 2015. Though the darshan was planned to be allowed from Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam (queue line complex), the police and fire safety department raised objections citing lack of fire safety equipment in the temple complex.

Devotees will be allowed darshan from 9 am on the first day, while on the remaining days, they can have darshan between 3 am to 11 pm. To ensure free darshan for devotees, the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has set up five queue lines from Vinayak temple on Canal Road. Of these, one line is for free darshan, while the other lines will be for those buying Rs 100 and Rs 300 darshan tickets. The devasthanam has also taken steps to supply drinking water, butter milk and medical aid services for the devotees expected to drop in from various parts of the country.

Padmavathi, Krishnaveni and Seethamma Vari Padalu bathing ghats have been spruced up and 800 shower baths were arranged to prevent rush of devotees near the ghats. Information centres, changing rooms, medical aid would be available at the ghats.

Bus services will be operated from Vijayawada railway station and bus station to the bathing ghats and to Vinayaka temple free of cost for the elderly and differently abled. “We are expecting 60,000 devotees daily, except on Moola Nakshatram and Vijaya Dasami when the estimated rush would be three lakh and 2.5 lakh respectively,” Executive Officer V Koteswaramma said.

The devasthanam will also arrange Annadanam at Sringeri Peetham on Arjun Street, she said. Nineteen ‘prasadam’ counters were being operated to meet the demand. Counters will also be opened at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, bus stand and railway station and VIP and primary health care centre uphill. Seven counters would come up at Mandapam ground floor, and three each at third, fourth and fifth floors of the Mandapam.

One counter each will be set up at the bus stand and railway station for convenience of long-distance devotees visiting the temple. “Arrangements are being made to supply adequate prasadam,” the EO said.

VMC commissioner inspects bathing ghats

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner J Nivas inspected the facilities developed at the bathing ghats in the city. He instructed sanitary inspectors to ensure cleanliness on the roads leading to the shrine to avoid inconvenience to the devotees. Nivas directed the public health department officials to set up dust bins and supply drinking water to the devotees. He also focused on maintaining mobile toilets and that they be cleaned round-the-clock.

CP reviews security arrangements

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao reviewed Dasara arrangements at AR Grounds. “5,500 police personnel are being deployed to monitor security arrangements. They have been directed to be on the alert on all festive days, especially on Moola Nakshatram day and Vijaya Dasami day,” he said.