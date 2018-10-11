FCI inter-regional sports meet to begin today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two-day South Zone Inter Regional Sports meet of Food Corporation of India (FCI) will kick start at Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Municipal Indoor Stadium (DRRMC) on Thursday, according to FCI, Vijayawada, Area Manager B Ranga Prasad Naik.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Naik said a total of five teams from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Zonal Office (Chennai) will compete in sports such as Table Tennis, Badminton and Carrom board (Single and Doubles/men and women). Winners in the two-day inter regional sports meet will participate in the South Zone Tournament to be held at Goa between October 24 and 26, he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation Dept ) B Rajasekhar will be the chief guest for the inaugural session and General Manager (Sports) FCI, Zonal Office, Chennai will participate as special guest. The tourney was being organised under the aegis of RPSC, Hyderabad and ZSPC, Chennai, he added.