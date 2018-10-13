Home Cities Vijayawada

After Kakinada, second model skill development centre opens in Vijayawada

While the syllabus is designed by Hitachi, the certificates will be issued by Hitachi and APSSDC.

Published: 13th October 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to hone the skills of youth and to make them job-ready, two model skill development centres (MSDC) have been opened in the State. While the one in Kakinada was inaugurated on October 10, the one in Vijayawada was inaugurated on Friday. 

The initiative is a joint venture of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Industrial Training Centre and Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited (JCH-IN).

As a part of the initiative, the model skill development centre is going to offer courses in AC repair and maintenance for four batches of 20 to 30 candidates in a year. The duration of these courses is three months. While the syllabus is designed by Hitachi, the certificates will be issued by Hitachi and APSSDC. After the completion of the course, the trained technicians will be recruited by any AC dealer/company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
model skill development centres APSSDC Vijayawada MSDC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp