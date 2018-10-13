After Kakinada, second model skill development centre opens in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to hone the skills of youth and to make them job-ready, two model skill development centres (MSDC) have been opened in the State. While the one in Kakinada was inaugurated on October 10, the one in Vijayawada was inaugurated on Friday.

The initiative is a joint venture of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Industrial Training Centre and Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited (JCH-IN).

As a part of the initiative, the model skill development centre is going to offer courses in AC repair and maintenance for four batches of 20 to 30 candidates in a year. The duration of these courses is three months. While the syllabus is designed by Hitachi, the certificates will be issued by Hitachi and APSSDC. After the completion of the course, the trained technicians will be recruited by any AC dealer/company.