Home Cities Vijayawada

Nadendla Manohar joins Janasena Party, Harsha Kumar likely to follow suit

Welcoming Manohar into his party, Pawan Kalyan described him as a big brother and said the Jana Sena got a big boost. 

Published: 13th October 2018 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Speaker Nadendla Manohar, who left the Congress recently, formally joined Jana Sena in the presence of party president Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Friday.  Both the leaders had returned from Tirupati after a day’s visit. 

Welcoming Manohar into his party, Pawan Kalyan described him as a big brother and said the Jana Sena got a big boost. 

“He has a strong personality, sincerity and, above all, experience,” said Pawan Kalyan, while introducing Manohar to the party leaders and cadre. He said Manohar was sincere in serving the people. “In last four years, he has provided guidance to me. I thought of including him in the fact-finding committee, but at that time, he was not available,” he said. 

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar said he was aware of Pawan Kalyan’s objective to do good to the society. “I joined the party. There is a need for a change in the current politics and I believe Jana Sena can act as a catalyst,” he said. 

Meanwhile, former MP from Amalapuram GV Harsha Kumar is likely to quit the Congress and join the Jana Sena Party. When TNIE contacted him on Friday, he said initially he intended to join the TDP. “But with the TDP joining hands with the Congress in Telangana, I changed my mind,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nadendla Manohar APCC Janasena Party Harsha Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp