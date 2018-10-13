Nadendla Manohar joins Janasena Party, Harsha Kumar likely to follow suit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Speaker Nadendla Manohar, who left the Congress recently, formally joined Jana Sena in the presence of party president Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Friday. Both the leaders had returned from Tirupati after a day’s visit.

Welcoming Manohar into his party, Pawan Kalyan described him as a big brother and said the Jana Sena got a big boost.

“He has a strong personality, sincerity and, above all, experience,” said Pawan Kalyan, while introducing Manohar to the party leaders and cadre. He said Manohar was sincere in serving the people. “In last four years, he has provided guidance to me. I thought of including him in the fact-finding committee, but at that time, he was not available,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar said he was aware of Pawan Kalyan’s objective to do good to the society. “I joined the party. There is a need for a change in the current politics and I believe Jana Sena can act as a catalyst,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MP from Amalapuram GV Harsha Kumar is likely to quit the Congress and join the Jana Sena Party. When TNIE contacted him on Friday, he said initially he intended to join the TDP. “But with the TDP joining hands with the Congress in Telangana, I changed my mind,’’ he said.