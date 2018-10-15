Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Chandrababu Naidu visits hill shrine, offers silk robes

Naidu said that he offered prayers to the Goddess to fulfil two projects — completion of Polavaram project and interlinking of rivers to avoid water scarcity in the State. 

Published: 15th October 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

CM N Chandrababu Naidu and family at Kanaka Durga Temple | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari offered traditional silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned as ‘Saraswathi Devi’ (Moola Nakasthram) on the fifth day of the Dasara celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill on Sunday.

Naidu said that he offered prayers to the Goddess to fulfil two projects — completion of Polavaram project and interlinking of rivers to avoid water scarcity in the State. 

Earlier, Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma, Trust Board chairperson Y Gowranga Babu and the priests offered a traditional welcome with ‘Poornakumbham’ to the Chief Minister. Khadgamala Pooja was also performed amidst recitation of hymns from ‘Lalitha Sahasranamam’.
After having darshan of the Goddess, the Chief Minister and his family paid obeisance to the Goddess and offered Her silk vastrams. The priests presented Naidu with a portrait of the presiding deity and gave laddu prasadam to them. 

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the calendar designed by the temple authorities on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). He also lauded the officials concerned for making foolproof arrangements in view of the influx of devotees on the auspicious day. 

Briefing reporters on the hill shrine, Naidu said the Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada will be made operational before March 2019. Steps are being taken to extend Benz Circle flyover till Nidamanuru to ease traffic congestion in the city, he added. When asked about the dip in the temple’s capital revenue, Naidu said Kanaka Durga temple spends Rs 86 crore as against Rs108 crore revenue earned per annum, adding focus will also be laid to develop Indrakeeladri hill as a centre of peace and prosperity. 

Water Resource Management minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and others accompanied the Chief Minister. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Saraswathi Devi Moola Nakasthram Kanaka Durga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp