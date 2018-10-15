CM Chandrababu Naidu visits hill shrine, offers silk robes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari offered traditional silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned as ‘Saraswathi Devi’ (Moola Nakasthram) on the fifth day of the Dasara celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill on Sunday.

Naidu said that he offered prayers to the Goddess to fulfil two projects — completion of Polavaram project and interlinking of rivers to avoid water scarcity in the State.

Earlier, Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma, Trust Board chairperson Y Gowranga Babu and the priests offered a traditional welcome with ‘Poornakumbham’ to the Chief Minister. Khadgamala Pooja was also performed amidst recitation of hymns from ‘Lalitha Sahasranamam’.

After having darshan of the Goddess, the Chief Minister and his family paid obeisance to the Goddess and offered Her silk vastrams. The priests presented Naidu with a portrait of the presiding deity and gave laddu prasadam to them.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the calendar designed by the temple authorities on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). He also lauded the officials concerned for making foolproof arrangements in view of the influx of devotees on the auspicious day.

Briefing reporters on the hill shrine, Naidu said the Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada will be made operational before March 2019. Steps are being taken to extend Benz Circle flyover till Nidamanuru to ease traffic congestion in the city, he added. When asked about the dip in the temple’s capital revenue, Naidu said Kanaka Durga temple spends Rs 86 crore as against Rs108 crore revenue earned per annum, adding focus will also be laid to develop Indrakeeladri hill as a centre of peace and prosperity.

Water Resource Management minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and others accompanied the Chief Minister.