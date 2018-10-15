Tagore Library in Vijayawada lacks digital platform

Home Cities Vijayawada

Tagore Memorial Library of Krishna district is aiming to increase its membership by digitisation of library module.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tagore Memorial Library of Krishna district is aiming to increase its membership by digitisation of library module. Till date, there are over 7,000 registered members in the library but, the officials are planning to achieve a target of 10,000 in the upcoming national library week from November 14 to November 20.

The 66-year-old Tagore library is a prominent place for bibliophiles located in Vijayawada city and has 66,000 books comprising of Telugu (40,000 books)  and English literature (20,000 books). Officials said the only problem faced presently is the lack of a digital platform, which would help keep a digital record of books and their availability. The digitised library would help the administration in attracting more people and increase in membership. 

Speaking to TNIE, M Jhansi Rani, in-charge of Tagore Memorial Library, said, “compared with the previous year the annual memberships have gone up by 20 per cent and we are expecting to enrol more members in the national library week. We are expecting to complete digitalisation of library by the end of this year and digital list of books to be ready before the National Library Week.”

She wants to take library digital before the start of National Library Week. It will make easy for the people to select and lend books online. For digitisation of libraries, the Directorate of public libraries selected nine Grade-1 libraries in the State, she added. The library sees 700 visitors daily. 

V Rama Krishna, a regular at the library, said, “The library has a good collection of books. These books are useful for us to prepare for competitive examinations such as Railways and the like. The only thing lacking is a digital list where people can know the availability of books in less then a minute.”

