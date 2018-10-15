Three dead after being struck by lightning in Krishna and Prakasam district
Three persons were killed after being struck by lightning in Krishna and Prakasam districts on Sunday. In Prakasam, two were killed in separate incidents.
Published: 15th October 2018 09:13 AM | Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:13 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Three persons were killed after being struck by lightning in Krishna and Prakasam districts on Sunday. In Prakasam, two were killed in separate incidents.
According to reports, Muppala Malakondaiah (30), a shepherd, was struck by lightning while he was in an open field at Sakhavaram village of Valetivaripalem mandal. In Markapuram, one P Venkata Lakshmi (45) died in a lightning strike incident.
Also, a 31-year-old farm worker, B Jagapathi Rao, died after being struck lightning when he was returning from his field.
Machilipatnam mandal Tahsildar K Srinivas reached the spot and ordered for the body to be sent for postmortem. A case under Section 174 CrPC(unnatural death) was registered at the local police station.