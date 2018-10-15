Three dead after being struck by lightning in Krishna and Prakasam district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons were killed after being struck by lightning in Krishna and Prakasam districts on Sunday. In Prakasam, two were killed in separate incidents.

According to reports, Muppala Malakondaiah (30), a shepherd, was struck by lightning while he was in an open field at Sakhavaram village of Valetivaripalem mandal. In Markapuram, one P Venkata Lakshmi (45) died in a lightning strike incident.

Also, a 31-year-old farm worker, B Jagapathi Rao, died after being struck lightning when he was returning from his field.

Machilipatnam mandal Tahsildar K Srinivas reached the spot and ordered for the body to be sent for postmortem. A case under Section 174 CrPC(unnatural death) was registered at the local police station.