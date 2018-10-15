Vijayawada Coaching centres on a roll as government notifies jobs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the state government has given its nod for filling 18,450 posts, coaching centres in the city have introduced fast-track teaching modules and offering discounts for courses to capitalise on the situation.

The AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) is geared up to fill around 6,000 Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 posts in the next few months, officials concerned said. With this announcement, many institutes have already given admissions to several batches of aspirants of these competitive examinations. The candidates are being offered both online and offline coaching.

Those who have enrolled themselves for these short-term courses, durations of which lasts three-four months, are of the opinion that they will be left with enough time for revision, thereby increasing their chances to qualify the examinations, which are likely to be held in the first quarter of 2019. The discounts are letting more number of aspirants to take up the coaching.

Speaking to TNIE, C Naga Pradeep, a faculty at Amaravati Academy, said: “Post the announcement of recruitment for government jobs, the rate of admission has tripled. Many candidates approach us for online coaching, which we recently started and are receiving good response, too. Even though the duration of these courses is limited to three-four months, we are focussing on extending teaching hours.”

In fact, a few institutes have also recruited expert faculty on contract basis for six months. Due to increasing enquiries from students, these institutes have rolled out multiple batches and continue teaching even during late hours. Based on the reputation of the institute and duration of training, the institutes are charging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 for a 3-month crash course.

Even aspirants from other parts of the state are coming to Vijayawada to avail coaching. One such student, Jasti Karthik, said he recently moved to the city, along with some of his friends, to avail the services as he had heard that the coaching here was good.