Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Coaching centres on a roll as government notifies jobs

The discounts are letting more number of aspirants to take up the coaching.  

Published: 15th October 2018 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the state government has given its nod for filling 18,450 posts, coaching centres in the city have introduced fast-track teaching modules and offering discounts for courses to capitalise on the situation.  

The AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) is geared up to fill around 6,000 Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 posts in the next few months, officials concerned said. With this announcement, many institutes have already given admissions to several batches of aspirants of these competitive examinations. The candidates are being offered both online and offline coaching. 

Those who have enrolled themselves for these short-term courses, durations of which lasts three-four months, are of the opinion that they will be left with enough time for revision, thereby increasing their chances to qualify the examinations, which are likely to be held in the first quarter of 2019. The discounts are letting more number of aspirants to take up the coaching.  

Speaking to TNIE, C Naga Pradeep, a faculty at Amaravati Academy, said: “Post the announcement of recruitment for government jobs, the rate of admission has tripled. Many candidates approach us for online coaching, which we recently started and are receiving good response, too. Even though the duration of these courses is limited to three-four months, we are focussing on extending teaching hours.”

In fact, a few institutes have also recruited expert faculty on contract basis for six months. Due to increasing enquiries from students, these institutes have rolled out multiple batches and continue teaching even during late hours. Based on the reputation of the institute and duration of training, the institutes are charging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 for a 3-month crash course. 

Even aspirants from other parts of the state are coming to Vijayawada to avail coaching. One such student, Jasti Karthik, said he recently moved to the city, along with some of his friends, to avail the services as he had heard that the coaching here was good. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Coaching centres Public Service Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp