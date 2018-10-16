Home Cities Vijayawada

1.2 lakh pilgrims throng Kanaka Durga temple

About 1.2 lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned as Annapurna Devi on the sixth day of the ongoing Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri on Monday.

Published: 16th October 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Executive Officer Koteswaramma (left) waiting for the gates to open at the Kanaka Durga temple in the city on Monday. The gatekeeper vanished for 45 minutes leaving many devotees and temple officials stranded | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 1.2 lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned as Annapurna Devi on the sixth day of the ongoing Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri on Monday.

The turnout of devotees was high from early hours of the day and continued well into the night as they continued to wait in queue lines braving the rain which lashed the city for two to three hours. As per Hindu mythology, worshipping Durga in Annapurna Devi alankaram will never make Her devotees go without enough food. Several devotees also participated in the Special Kumkumarchana pooja at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam for the well being of their families.

Meanwhile, Bhavani devotees, who thronged the shrine from across the State, were dissatisfied with the temple authorities for not making arrangements for relinquishment of deeksha. Earlier this year, arrangements were made for Homagundam on Moola Nakashatram day, which had helped the Bhavani devotees to perform the relinquishment of deeksha ceremony in a hassle-free manner, he said. But this year there was no such movement from the temple authorities.

All India Bhavani Deeksha Sangham (AIBDS) president Lanka Trinag Ganesh Guru Bhavani said following the directions of Akhila Bharatha Bhavani Deeksha Guru Peetham and Department of Endowments, the Bhavani devotees relinquished deeksha at the temple.

“Several  Bhavani devotees from Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts came to Vijayawada to relinquish their deeksha during the Dasara at the shrine. But the temple authorities didn’t make satisfactory arrangements for ‘Homagundam’ for relinquishment of deeksha leaving the Bhavani devotees  fuming,” Guru Bhavani said.

It may be noted that two years ago, the Kanaka Durga temple authorities and Bhavani Deeksha Guru Peetham members came to an understanding to perform the relinquishment of deeksha ceremony atop Indrakeeladri from Moola Nakashatram day, considering the crowd of Bhavani devotees at the temple during Dasara.

He said, “Executive Officer V Koteswaramma has directed the temple authorities to make arrangements for Special Deeksha on October 17 for Bhavani devotees.”  He added, “There would have been chances of a stampede if the temple authorities failed to make the said arrangements.”

4.15 lakh throng temple on Moola Nakashtram day

Vijayawada: Around 4.15 lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned in Saraswati alankaram on the auspicious ‘Moola Nakasthram’ day atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday, according to temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma. Speaking to reporters at media point on the hill shrine on Monday,  the officials are being instructed to make proper arrangements for the devotees on Durgashtami (Oct 17) and on Maharnavami and Vijayadasami (both falling on Oct 18), Koteswaramma added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Durga Annapurna Devi Dasara celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp