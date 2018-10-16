Ayyappa devotees of Vijayawada to protest against Supreme Court verdict

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a cue from the Ayyappa devotees of neighbouring States protesting against the Supreme Court verdict to allow women between 10 and 50 years to enter Sabarimala temple in Kerala, Ayyappa devotees of Vijayawada in association with Hindu Dharmika Samstha have decided to stage a protest under the banner of ‘Save Sabarimala Tradition’ at Dharna Chowk on October 24.

When contacted, S Srinivas, an Ayyappa devotee, said according to Hindu tradition, a woman is considered to be impure during menstruation period. Over the years, the women devotees aged between 10 years and 50 years were not allowed into the temple as the presiding deity in Sarimala temple, Swamy Ayyappa, is a Naishtika Brahmachari. But now, with the Supreme Court lifting the ban on the entry of women in Sabarimala has affected the temple’s sanctity, he said.

Ayyappa devotees from various parts of the State will participate in the protest on October 24 in order to prevent the women devotees from entering Sabarimala temple, he added.