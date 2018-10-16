Overflowing garbage bins irk vendors in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the strike called by municipal workers continuing, foul smell emanating from heaps of uncleared garbage at Swaraj Maidan rythu bazaar is adding to buyers’ woes.

Customers who come to the farmers’ market in large numbers have to cover their faces due to the stink. Even though the sudden downpour and drop in mercury level on Monday gave temporary relief to the residents, the condition at the market has only worsened as the rains have led to water stagnation and made the lanes muddy.

Though the district administration wants to develop the market into a model rythu bazaar, the move is likely to take some more time. Currently, cement flooring is being done in the backyard of the market, where leafy vegetables are sold. Construction works have made it more congested, which is not only inconveniencing the vendors, but also the customers. K Sathyanarayana, a vendor, says the protest by sanitation workers is making matters worse as the waste materials are not being picked. “The situation here is unbearable and customers are not willing to buy vegetables in these conditions anymore.”

Local K Padmavathi, who is visiting the farmers’ market, says, “We have guests visiting us during the festive occasion, which is why it is necessary for me to buy huge amount of vegetables. But the situation here is so bad that it is difficult to stay for even 10 minutes.”

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham says, “The market is under renovation. The surrounding area will be neat and clean when it gets completed. Also, we are making sure that the trash gets collected daily. Presently, basic amenities are being fixed.”