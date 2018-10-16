TruJet services to Shirdi from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram only from 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TruJet is planning to launch direct services to Shirdi from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam from 2019. Reacting to the news being circulated on internet that the private airline was starting air services to the temple town in Maharashtra from November 15, the company officials clarified that there was no such plan.

Speaking to TNIE, Senthil Raja, head of commercial wing, TruJet, said, “Somehow the news is out regarding direct services to Shirdi, but we are no way going to launch them this November. But we have plans for direct services to Shirdi next year, likely in the first quarter of 2019.”

However, TruJet is coming up with a plan to operate daily flights on Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad and Hyderabad- Visakhapatnam routes on November 15.“We are starting a new service from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, on November 15,” said Senthil Raja.