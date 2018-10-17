APCRDA proposes TV, media institute in Amaravati

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a vision to create movie, television and other extended media ecosystems in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has set the ball rolling for the proposed Media City. The authority, as the first project of the city, has decided to setup a ‘Media and Entertainment-focused Advanced Institute’ in Amaravati.

According to officials, the proposed media institute would offer courses in the identified key media and entertainment segments to support job growth in related fields in the Capital. “For the proposed Media City to take off, the presence of an institute, which will help in honing the skills of locals by offering courses is important. So we have invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) on Tuesday from potential investors to submit their proposals on how the institute can be developed,” an official said.

It will have in-house production facilities such as studios, edit suites, VFX suites among others to support generation of local content, besides adding to the overall media infrastructure in the city. The advanced institute is being planned to offer courses for more than 3,000 students per annum in addition to producing 30 to 50 original content.

The authority is of the view that the in-house studio or production facility will potentially help in the relocation of the Telugu film industry to Andhra Pradesh, especially Amaravati. Officials said the authority will float Request For Proposal (RFP)/tenders after finalising the specifications and modalities of the project based on inputs from the developers through EOIs, likely to take place in the next couple of months.

It may be noted that Media City is one of the nine thematic cities proposed in the Capital Region. It is being planned to be developed in 677 hectares in and around Anantavaram and Nekkallu villages.

Courses likely to be offered

Direction, screenplay, writing, editing, production design, sound design, recording and engineering, cinematography, music production and composition, animation, vfx and gaming, animation filmmaking, game design, visual communication, digital advertising and traditional media, media and communication, electronic and digital media management, performance arts, acting, dance martial arts, singing, theatre arts etc.

Proposed infrastructure

Film and TV Studio, film editing lab, sound recording and dubbing lab, music recording studio, high-end digital cameras, Virtual Reality (VR) lab, 2D/3D lab for production and animation and outdoor sets