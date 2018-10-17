Debate on Durga cult held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a debate about the origin of Durga cult, conducted by Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati on the eve of Dasara festival, Dr K Ramakrishna, a spiritual master claimed that the Durga cult in Andhra Pradesh dates back to the Satavahana period.

Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati made a power point presentation on the origin and development of Durga worship in the State giving details about various sculptures found at archaeological sites such as Vijayawada in Krishna district, Veerapuram in Kurnool district, Pedagevi in West Godavari district, Madugula and Durgi in Guntur district and Tripurantakam in Prakasam district covering 2,000 years supplemented with epigraphic evidence.

The Andhra Arts Academy secretary GN Rao spoke on how Dasara festival has a link with Durga puja.