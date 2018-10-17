Give shape to Amaravati by next Vijayadasami, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to expedite the establishment of the proposed Construction City in Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the layout plan of Phase-1 of the project. The first phase of the Construction City will be developed in 147 acres in Nekkallu.

In a review meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan to give a definitive shape to Amaravati to celebrate next Vijayadasami there.

He told the officials to finish the process of examining the Expressions of Interest (EOIs) invited for setting up the first Construction City in India. “The State government is earmarking 300 to 500 acres for construction city centres. It will not only serve the needs of the State but also help develop building industry in India,” he said.

APCRDA chief Cherukuri Sreedhar apprised Naidu 59 per cent of works worth Rs 28,522 crore were being executed.