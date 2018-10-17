Home Cities Vijayawada

Give shape to Amaravati by next Vijayadasami, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

In a review meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan to give a definitive shape to Amaravati to celebrate next Vijayadasami there.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

The proposed design for Amaravati.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to expedite the establishment of the proposed Construction City in Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the layout plan of Phase-1 of the project. The first phase of the Construction City will be developed in 147 acres in Nekkallu.

In a review meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan to give a definitive shape to Amaravati to celebrate next Vijayadasami there.

He told the officials to finish the process of examining the Expressions of Interest (EOIs) invited for setting up the first Construction City in India. “The State government is earmarking 300 to 500 acres for construction city centres. It will not only serve the needs of the State but also help develop building industry in India,” he said. 

APCRDA chief Cherukuri Sreedhar apprised Naidu 59 per cent of works worth Rs 28,522 crore were being executed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati Vijayadasami Construction City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp