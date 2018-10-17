Property worth Rs 50 lakh gutted in spinning mill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A major fire broke out in a private spinning mill located at Sher Mohammadpet village of Jaggayapeta Mandal on Tuesday. The mill has suffered an estimated loss of around Rs 50 lakh. However, no loss of human life has been reported in the fire accident.

According to district fire officer, DN Reddy, the incident occurred around 11 am in the godown of Spads Spinning Mill where the ginned cotton bales were stocked. Within no time, the fire spread across the godown and the workers managed to escape safely.

Eyewitnesses said that the heat generated from the fire was such that even the iron sheets, which covered the godown, melted down. “Short circuit in the godown was said to be the reason for the fire accident. A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the actual reason,” the DFO said, while speaking to TNIE.

There were also allegations that the mill management did not follow safety guidelines of the fire department.