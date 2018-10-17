Sanitation staff call off 13-day-long strike in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sanitation workers in 110 urban local bodies (ULBs) across the State, who were on an indefinite strike for the past 13 days, called off their strike on Tuesday evening after getting an assurance from the State government over fulfilment of their demands including scrapping of G.O. No. 279, equal pay for equal work, payment of arrears as per G.O. 151 and others.

The workers called off their strike after a two-day meeting of AP Municipal Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) with Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) R Karikal Valaven and Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, (C&DMA-AP) K Kanna Babu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi and NTR Administrative Building on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). In all, around 24,000 sanitation workers across the State agitated for 13 days forcing the public to live amid heaps of garbage and stink.

Addressing a press conference here, CITU leader P Venkata Reddy said that out of 110 ULBs in the State, G.O. No. 279 was enforced in 52 ULBs a few months ago. Since then, sanitation workers have been opposing privatisation of sanitation works.

To resolve the issue, the government has agreed to constitute a committee with union members and municipal department officials to study the implications of G.O. No. 279 in 52 ULBs for a span of three months, he said, adding that district level committees will be also constituted parallel to the State committee to discuss the plight of sanitation workers once in a fortnight.

While State committee will meet once a month for the same purpose. Similarly, the government has also agreed to provide wage arrears for 16 months for contract and outsourcing sanitation staff from July last year to October this year as per the guidelines of G.O. No. 151 by December.

Commenting on the implementation of equal pay for equal work, Reddy said that municipal administration department has promised to submit a representation to Finance Department on the matter. Briefing about the minimum wage of `18,000 per month demand by sanitation workers, AITUC State leader A Ranganayakulu said that the municipal administration department has decided to prepare proposals following the guidelines mentioned in G.O. No. 142 and the same will be sent to State government through Cabinet and a decision will be taken accordingly. Measures will be also taken to open General Provident Fund (GPF) for regular public health workers in ULBs shortly, he said.

Earlier in the day, AP Municipal Employees JAC took out a massive rally from Lenin Centre to besiege Chief Minister’s camp office demanding that the government scrap G.O. No 279. Police foiled the JAC rally and arrested the agitating union leaders.

They were shifted to various police stations under Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits to restore normalcy in the city. The arrested leaders were later freed in the evening.

Demands met

Around 24,000 sanitation workers across the State agitated for 13 days forcing the public to live amid heaps of garbage and stink

G.O. No. 279 was enforced in 52 ULBs a few months ago out of 110 ULBs across the State

Government agrees to provide wage arrears for 16 months for contract and outsourcing sanitation staff from July last year to October this year as per the guidelines of G.O. No 151 by December