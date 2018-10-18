CM Chandrababu Naidu displeased with spate of controversies at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a series of controversies hogging limelight during the ongoing Dasara festivities at the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reportedly expressed displeasure with the temple trust board committee members and TDP cadre for getting ‘overenthusiastic’ at the hill shrine.

From day one of the festivities, which commenced on October 10, a rift had developed between temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma and trust board committee members over according to priority to VIPs for darshan. The EO, however, denied any rift with the trust board members and said that decisions were taken as part of streamlining the administration.

However, temple trust board chairperson Y Gouranga Babu convened a meeting with board members and how the police personnel had humiliated him by preventing him from entering the temple to review arrangements for Moola Nakshatram day early Sunday.

Apart from them, these controversies attracted the attention of the Chief Minister when MLA and TTD Board member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao left the temple in a huff on Tuesday alleging humiliation by the temple officials for violating protocol, while offering traditional silk robes to the Goddess on behalf of the TTD.

Officials from Chief Minister’s Office have reportedly spoken to Babu and warned him of taking severe action.