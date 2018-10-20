Home Cities Vijayawada

14 lakh devotees thronged Kanaka Durga temple during Navaratri

More than 14 lakh devotees have visited Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeldari for darshan during this Dasara.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:43 AM

Bhavani devotees taking a holy bath in Krishna river at Krishnaveni ghat in Vijayawada on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 14 lakh devotees have visited Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeldari for darshan during this Dasara. The number is almost double than the previous year. During the last eight days, the temple authorities netted a revenue of Rs 3.15 crore, which is almost Rs 50 lakh more than the previous year. In 2017, over 7.5 lakh people visited the temple during Dasara, creating a revenue of Rs 2.6 crore.

The highest revenue generated was through the sale of Laddu Prasadam this year — more than Rs 1.12 crore of the total revenue.

The special darsanam tickets also generated a good revenue. Through the sale of Rs 300 and Rs 100 ticket, Rs 96 lakh and Rs 40 lakh respectively were generated. Compared to 2017, the Kumkum Archana tickets were sold in large numbers, increasing the devasthanam’s revenue by as many as five times. However, the revenue of Chandi Homam was halved compared to 2017.

Meanwhile, More than 2.5 lakh Bhavani devotees visited the temple in the past two days. The temple authorities are continuing with the existing arrangements in view of the heavy rush of Bhavani devotees.

