By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has demanded CM Naidu to ensure that TDP MP CM Ramesh resign from Rajya Sabha membership following the findings of the I-T raids that showed Ramesh to have indulged in financial misappropriation to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

If Naidu doesn’t pay heed, BJP would complain to the Parliamentary Committee on Ethics seeking that he be sacked, he said.