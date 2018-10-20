CM Chandrababu Naidu slams Centre, Opposition parties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday came down heavily on the BJP national leaders for failing to visit the cyclone-affected areas. He also attacked the Centre for not giving the immediate relief sought by the State government to continue relief measures. Naidu has written to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking interim relief of `1,200 crore.

Reminding the same in a teleconference with TDP leaders, he said, leave alone a visit to the cyclone hit areas, there was not even a word of sympathy from them. “While the YSRC is creating hurdles to cyclone relief works by instigating people, the Jana Sena has taken a spectator's stand. TRS leader KT Rama Rao congrats Pawan Kalyan for his ‘Kavathu’, but fails to say a word in sympathy for cyclone victims. These are all proofs that all the four of them are working together and targeting TDP,” he alleged.

Naidu claimed that people are with the TDP as the satisfaction levels have increased from 57 per cent to 76 per cent.Later, teleconferencing with officials, Naidu said out of 1,802 affected villages, power has been restored to 1,369 and power connectivity needs to be restored to another 433 villages. Except for horticulture, enumeration has completed the losses sustained. RTC services have been restored to most of the places, 99.7 per cent telecom connectivity has been restored. In 1,320 schools, 1.59 lakh people were provided with meals, 47,000 eggs were distributed. As many as 184 tankers have been pressed into service for supplying drinking water.As many as 11,700 sanitation workers are engaged in clening works.