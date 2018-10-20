Helmetless ride to cost you Rs 1,100 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to bring down the number of fatal road accidents, the Krishna District Road Safety Committee has resolved to impose a fine of Rs 1,100 on two-wheeler riders without a helmet. The new rule will come into effect from Saturday.

A decision to this effect was taken at the District Road Safety Committee meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Collector B Lakshmikantham. The penalty on violators of helmet rule includes both fine and road safety fund.

The committee also decided to file criminal cases against those involved in drunk driving. “Besides filing a case, licence of drunk drivers will be suspended. Once revoked, the licence will not be renewed. The Road Safety Committee passed resolutions to this effect to save the lives of people by preventing road accidents,” the Collector said.

He appealed to the people to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the district administration in enhancing road safety.