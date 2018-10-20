Vijayawada to Singapore flight services from October 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first International flight service from Vijayawada to Singapore would be launched on October 25 by Indigo airlines. Though the Gannavaram airport received International status in May 2017, the commencement of international services have taken a lot of time. From a long time, international services from Vijayawada airport are pending with multiple airline service providers showing interest initially but backing out in the last minute.

Early this year, Air India has given its nod to start its services to Dubai with a Boeing carrying 160 passengers in each trip. However, due to security reasons, clearances were not given for hopping flights.

Meanwhile, the airport authorities have also initiated talks with other airline companies like Singapore-based Silkair and Dubai-based airline Emirates, Fly Dubai. Finally, Indigo has come forward to start the international flight from Vijayawada to Singapore.