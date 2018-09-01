Home Cities Vijayawada

Man hit by APSRTC bus, dies

An unidentified person died after being knocked down by an APSRTC bus while he was crossing the road near Old Bus station on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC ( Neeraj Murali | Express Photo)

By Express News Service

According to Governorpet police officials, the incident happened when a deluxe bus from Nandigama depot was on its way to Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). The bus driver, Ramana Rao, could not see the man crossing the road and hit him. “The bus dragged him for a distance of 10-feet and the driver stopped only when the traffic police and others raised an alarm,” the police said.Police sent the body for post-mortem and a case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) was registered. The driver was taken into custody.

