Missing TTD ornaments’ issue deserves PMO’s attention, says Central Information Commission

It maybe recalled that the TTD mired in controversies when former head priest of the temple, Ramana Deekshitulu, alleged in May several irregularities in the TTD management.

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious note of missing of ornaments at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD), the Central Information Commission (CIC) observed that the issue was a loss of cultural heritage which deserved the attention of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Commission also directed the PMO to inform what action the Government of India was contemplating with regard to recognising the Tirumala temples as national monuments and to protect the world heritage structures and ornaments.

Chief Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu, in an order issued on Thursday, observed, “This (loss of ornaments) is a serious issue of loss of cultural heritage, which deserves attention of PMO, Ministry of Culture and Government of Andhra Pradesh. It is not a wild allegation of the appellant, but a major finding by the Director of Ministry of Culture, which was not acted upon since 2011.” The observation was made in an order issued after hearing an appeal made by BKSR Ayyangar from Eluru, whose RTI application -- regarding the action taken by the Government of India on recognising TTD temples as protected monuments -- did not elicit any response from the authorities concerned.

It maybe recalled that the TTD mired in controversies when former head priest of the temple, Ramana Deekshitulu, alleged in May several irregularities in the TTD management. While the temple authorities sacked Deekshitulu later, the officials claimed that no ornaments were missing.

The CIC also found fault with the State government and TTD for not answering the RTI applications requesting information pertaining to the TTD. “The TTD cannot blow hot and cold regarding its accountability under RTI Act. Being religious, dhaarmik and cultural organisation, it is immoral, illegal and unethical for TTD to deny transparency and accountability,” the Commissioner said in the order. He also sought to know what action the PMO, Ministry of Culture and the TTD initiated with regard to the re-erection of the 1,000-pillar temple.

