Set deadline for high impact projects: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing his dissatisfaction over the progress of the works of high impact projects, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has directed the officials to set deadline and complete the projects accordingly.

During a meeting with the officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, the Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of Jakkampudi Economic City, Amaravati - Anantapur Expressway, Beach Corridor, Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor, MSME Clusters and Petroleum University in Visakhapatnam, which are identified as high impact projects and felt that the works are not progressing on the expected lines. He also reviewed the other priority projects like Promotion of Startup Ecosystem, Promotion of Fintech Valley in Visakhapatnam, Film and Media City, Coldchain Corporation, Ecotourism, IIT, NIT, IIM, Central and Tribal Universities.

Stating that the State government had entered into agreements with several companies during the Partnership Summits and other occasions in the past four years, he wanted the officials concerned to pursue the same.

Special Chief Secretary (R&B) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary (Energy, Infrastructure and Investment) Ajay Jain, Secretary (Tourism) Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary (Planning) Sanjay Gupta, Commissioner (Industries) Siddharth Jain, APIIC MD Babu A and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mohd Ilyas Rizvi were present.