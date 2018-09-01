Use WhatsApp, Twitter, FB to advise cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP RP Thakur on Friday launched a website and accounts on social networking sites as part of the Police Department’s initiative ‘Cheruva’, enabling the public to voice their suggestions on better policing in the State.

“We want the State to become the most livable one in the country by using technology and involving people in policing. We will need the public’s cooperation to make the goal a reality,” he said, addressing students and police personnel during the launch at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada.

Cheruva pages are up on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. “The maintenance of Law and Order plays a crucial role in assessing the State’s condition and development. Cheruva makes the public responsible for helping us maintain law and order through suggestions and complaints. A series of debates will be organized under this initiative," he said.

People from across the State can participate in the debates and share their points of view on how the police can function effectively. They can advice cops on specific local issues that they come across.

We believe that the initiative will play a crucial role in the reduction of all sorts of crime, he said. “With this programme, the police will be able to understand the impact and effectiveness of their measures,” he added. The Vijayawada Police conducted open debates on three issues during the launch: Traffic violations, cybercrime and women’s safety. The audience was forthcoming and responded positively by giving suggestions.

Vijayawada joint city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata gave a presentation on how violation of traffic rules could cause accidents. Over 1,270 people lost their lives in road accidents in the State from January 1 to July 31. Accidents caught on CCTV cameras were played at the event to drive home the point.

While some raised concern over people triple-riding, ignoring traffic signals and rash driving and stated these as reasons for road accidents, others said a traffic advisory body should be constituted and traffic rules be taught as part of school syllabus. The DGP and police commissioner assured them that their suggestions would be considered.

Later, Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gajarao Bhupal talked about cybercrime trends. “Weak passwords, sharing security credentials and sensitive information on social media platforms lead to cybercrimes,” Bhupal said.He also played some representational videos on Bank OTP cheating, Facebook frauds and fake insurance companies duping people.

Towards the end, B Raja Kumari (DCP - crimes) spoke on women’s safety and talked about police initiatives in this regard. “Mahila Mitra, Mahila Rakshak, Mahila Rakshna Kedram and Women helpline number 1091 are playing a crucial role in helping women in distress,” she said. She also played a video on how Mahila Rakshak teams are curbing eve-teasing in Vijayawada.

Road accidents in Vijayawada city

Total number of road accidents: 11,958 in State and 1,026 in Vijayawada (January 1 to July 31)

Two-wheeler road accidents: 3901 in state and 434 in Vijayawada

People dead: 1,273 in State and 72 in Vijayawada

As many as 139 black spots were rectified in city

Conducted counselling sessions for 2,250 minors and their parents on traffic rules

Drunk and Drive enforcement: 4344 cases filed and 138 violators sent to prison