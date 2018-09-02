Home Cities Vijayawada

Questioned for delay, attendant shoves passenger out of bus in Vijayawada

In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old passenger was pushed out of a moving private bus by the staff when he questioned as the bus was over an hour late. 

Published: 02nd September 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old passenger was pushed out of a moving private bus by the staff when he questioned as the bus was over an hour late. The incident took place at Benz Circle junction on Friday late hours and a case was filed against the staff and travels management by the Krishna Lanka police. Sub-inspector K Janaki Ramayya said Kotaprolu Chakravarthy, from Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district, had booked a ticket for Bengaluru through a mobile bus ticket booking application to attend an interview on Saturday.

On Friday night around 10 pm, he reached the boarding point at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Benz Circle junction and called the concerned bus operator ‘Sri Krishna Travels’ to know about the location of the bus. But, the travel operator did not respond and made Chakravarthy wait for two hours. Around 12 am, the bus driver called him and asked to come near Jyothi Convention, which is closer to the boarding point. 

An irate Chakravarthy boarded the bus and demanded an explanation from the driver and bus attendant over the delay. This led to a heated argument between them, it is learnt. “The bus attendant made an attempt to attack Chakravarthy and pushed him out of the bus. As a result, he sustained minor injuries. At the time of the incident, the bus was in motion; if it had been moving faster, it could have been fatal for the passenger,” said SI Ramayya.

When TNIE contacted Chakravarthy, he said the bus driver had asked him to come near the boarding point at 12 am, while the actual time was 10:30 pm. “The bus staff tried to attack me when I questioned them over the delay. They abused me and pushed out of the bus. I could have sustained severe head injuries. Luckily, the bus was moving at a slow pace.” Later, he lodged a complaint with the police against the Sri Krishna Travels staff.

TAGS
K Janaki Ramayya Kotaprolu Chakravarthy Gudlavalleru mandal

