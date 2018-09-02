Home Cities Vijayawada

We think of patient’s benefit first, not ‘commission’, say private doctors in Vijayawada

Currently, almost all the private hospitals in Vijayawada city have in-house pharmacies and a good number of doctors prescribe medicines and ask the patients to get them from their own pharmacies.

Published: 02nd September 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As per the draft released by the Central government on ‘Charter of patients’ rights’ the doctors shouldn’t force the patients to buy medicines from their recommended pharmacy. Reacting to this, the doctors doing private practice in city said that the in-house pharmacists and doctors had a good understanding, which helped patients in getting better medicines and that was why they recommend purchase of medicines from a particular pharmacist.

Currently, almost all the private hospitals in Vijayawada city have in-house pharmacies and a good number of doctors prescribe medicines and ask the patients to get them from their own pharmacies. And the patients claim that the medicines prescribed by these doctors are not ‘available in any other medical store, but in the hospital pharmacies only’.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr M Usha Rani, a gynecologist of the city said, “People do think that we take commission from the pharmacists. But before recommending a scanning centre or pharmacy we consider many things, such as whether the equipment in the centre are accurate or not. We however, never force them to get medicines only from one pharmacy.”Dr S Suresh, convenor of Praja Arogya Vedika said, “It is a good move to include such sensitive things in the charter of patients’ rights.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central government Dr M Usha Rani Vijayawada city

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to