Pastor held for sexual harassment in Vijayawada

Mylavaram Sub-Inspector G Ramakrishna said M Samuel was working as a pastor in Metropolitan Church in Velagaleru of G Konduru mandal.

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old pastor, who is married twice and has a 20-year-old daughter, was arrested on a charge of sexually harassing a 21-year-old girl and assaulting her mother. The attack on the girl’s mother took place on August 29 when she was not at home and it came to light on Sunday. Mylavaram police, who registered a case against the pastor, arrested and produced him in the local court. The pastor was sent to judicial remand.

Mylavaram Sub-Inspector G Ramakrishna said M Samuel was working as a pastor in Metropolitan Church in Velagaleru of G Konduru mandal. Over the months, he had been pestering the girl to fulfil his lust. Having learnt about his advances, the girl’s mother shifted her daughter to her uncle’s place in Ganapavaram on August 29.

On the same day, Samuel went to the girl’s house with an intention to forcibly take her away. As the girl was not at home, he assaulted her mother for sending the girl away from the village. The next day, she lodged a complaint with the police against the pastor. A case was registered against him.

