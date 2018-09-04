Exorbitant food prices: Raids on Vijayawada multiplexes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Legal Metrology department conducted surprise raids at seven multiplexes here on Monday, as the officials received complaints that food courts in multiplexes were selling food items at exorbitant prices. The raids were led by Joint Collector Vijaya Krishnan, seven tahsildars.

It was found that the food courts at PVP multiplex was selling eatables at higher prices and the vendors failed to display the details of the quantity and price of food items on the display board. The officials booked a case against the mall management. Similarly in Trendset, it was found that the vendors were selling soft drinks `40 above the MRP.

In PVR Multiplex, 900 ml of Pepsi fountain drink was sold at `190 as against `60 outside. The officials registered a case against the mall management. In Gandhinagar INOX, the officials found that food quality was not good.Apart from these malls, the raids were conducted at three other places. The officials also checked sanitation, water supply and fire safety equipment in the malls and found them to be not up to the mark.