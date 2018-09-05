APSRTC to construct more platforms at PNBS terminal to overcome congestion 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The demand for increasing the number of platforms at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) has been growing as several passengers are appealing to the APSRTC to add more platforms. The number of buses arriving and departing from the bus station has seen considerable increase after state capital Amaravati was announced.

The special buses from the neighbouring states that halt at the bus station for long due to the dearth of platforms to accommodate the additional services only add to the congestion. To overcome the situation, the RTC officials had proposed to construct additional platforms on the bus station premises during the Krishna Pushkaralu in 2016. However, the project could not materialise.

According to officials, around 1,000 buses are being operated from 13 bus depots across the district. In addition, 600 buses from various parts of the state and neighbouring states reach the station daily. Presently it has 62 platforms, two terminals, one departure terminal with 48 platforms and one arrival terminal with 14 platforms.

“The footfall at the station has doubled and there is an urgent need to construct more platforms. This was discussed during the board committee meeting. Measures will be taken for realising the project,” said a senior APSRTC official on condition of anonymity.