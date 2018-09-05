Fintech festival in Vizag to attract 2,500 delegates

Home Cities Vijayawada

The TDP general secretary added that more than 40 exhibitors, including Fintech startup ecosystem players, would attend the event.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh has said that more than 75 renowned speakers and 2,500 delegates from India and across the globe have confirmed their participation in the Fintech Festival being organised from October 22 to 26 in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex on Tuesday on the sidelines of the curtain-raiser for Vizag Fintech Festival he said, “The landscape of Fintech and its incumbents are changing fast. We plan to be ahead of the curve and leverage the momentum created. We are using technology in every aspect in Andhra Pradesh and its prime example is the implementation of real-time governance in the State using IoT sensors and drones.”

Vizag Fintech Festival 2018 will feature a series of exciting events including CXO Golf tournament, Opening Bash, CXO Roundtable, Exhibition, Networking Reception, Comic Relief, Re-Imagine Tour, Demo Day and Awards and Site Tours.

The most enthralling aspect of the festival will be the Million Dollar Challenge that allows startups across the globe to showcase their products and solutions. The road shows being planned in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Paris, London, Hong Kong and Bangalore will culminate in Visakhapatnam where 25 finalists from around the world will pitch for ‘Demo Day’. 

The winner to be announced at the award ceremony during the festival stands the chance of bagging one million dollars in funding to set up an office in Vizag. Fintech Valley in the port city is a self-sustainable global intech Ecosystem that focuses on converging finance and technology to create large avenues of growth through industry-enablers, world-class infrastructure, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Power-packed event
 75 renowned speakers to take part in event
 800+ delegates from around the globe to attend fest
 Opening address by Sophia (world’s most advanced humanoid robot)
 6 keynote addresses
 6 panel discussions
 8 roadshows around the globe$1 million chance to win a million dollars

